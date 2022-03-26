Thunder Gameday: Back in Denver for Last Matchup of Season Against Nuggets

For the final time this season, Oklahoma City will match up with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

With just nine games remaining this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, lottery odds are on the line. Currently one of the five worst teams in the NBA, the Thunder have struggled to get wins of late.

They’ll be in Denver tonight to take on the Nuggets, who also haven’t been great recently. However, they’ll be highly motivated to protect their home court advantage.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Denver has really struggled against Oklahoma City this season. In fact, the Thunder have won 2 of the 3 matchups between these teams in the 2021-22 campaign.

The last time these teams played was in Denver, when the Thunder won 119-107 on the shoulders of Isaiah Roby producing 26 points and seven rebounds.

The Thunder are coming off of a win over the Orlando Magic earlier this week. It was the first win in their past ten games.

Denver has gone just .500 over its last ten games and desperately needs a win with how close the standings are. The Nuggets are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have quite a bit of work to do if they’re going to climb.

One thing Denver does well is pass the ball, as its 27.5 assists per game is third in the NBA. This has resulted in the Nuggets building the seventh-best offense in the league to this point in the season.

The Nuggets are still facing major injuries with two starters in Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, who are still unable to play. Either way, they'll have their MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic.

For Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey remains sidelined and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable entering the day with ankle soreness.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-31)

WHEN:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Ball Arena - Denver, CO

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following a loss to the Thunder last time they were in Denver, the Nuggets will be eager to get revenge tonight at home. With the Western Conference standings being as close as they are, every win Denver can pull off over the last several games of the season will be key.

