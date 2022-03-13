Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

On Sunday night the Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Oklahoma City.

The Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder are capable of facilitating an upset on any given night.

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the Thunder to a win on Sunday?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 13-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 230 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

With how depleted the Thunder roster is, Gilgeous-Alexander has been tasked with shouldering a huge offensive load. He’s risen to the occasion most nights, scoring at least 30 points in nearly every game since the All-Star break.

With that in mind, the Grizzlies are quickly rising in the Western Conference standings, currently sitting at second.

Although the roster is young, Ja Morant has led Memphis to being one of the league’s most exciting teams this season. Simply put, if the Thunder can slow him down, they’ll have a chance in this contest.

If not, he could single-handedly lead the Grizzlies to victory.

Oklahoma City is currently on a four-game losing streak. The Thunder defense has slipped of late, which has been detrimental.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-46) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (46-22)

WHEN:

Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

The regular season is getting closer to ending as the Thunder continue to evaluate prospects. Down the stretch, young players will get more and more experience.

