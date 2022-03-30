Skip to main content

Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks

Oklahoma City’s own Trae Young will be back in his home state to take on the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially out of the playoffs. One of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they’ve got a bottom five record. However, Oklahoma City has won two of its last three contests.

The Thunder will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in OKC, who have won seven of their last ten games. The last time these two teams faced off back in November, Atlanta won by 12.

Aleksej Pokusevski

ODDS: 

The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 211 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

The Hawks are now one game above .500 after sitting below that mark for the majority of the season. They’re the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a chance to compete in the play-in tournament.

With how well Atlanta has played of late, there’s a real chance for climbing as high as the eighth seed in the conference by the end of the regular season. Trae Young has once again been the Hawks’ best player this season, producing 28.0 points and 9.6 assists per contest.

Forward John Collins is still sidelined with an injury in this matchup in OKC, while Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter are questionable entering the day.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey have all recently been declared as out for the season. In total, over half of the 15-man roster from opening night will miss this game against the Hawks.

RECORDS: 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-37)

WHEN: 

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO: 

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Including tonight, the Thunder have just seven games remaining in the 2021-22 season. The results of each of these contests will have major implications on their final draft lottery odds. Oklahoma City currently has the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans
Video

WATCH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Return

By Christine Butterfield13 hours ago
Sam Presti, OKC Thunder
News

Hope Fading for Higher Thunder Draft Odds

By Derek Parker14 hours ago
Isaiah Roby
News

Isaiah Roby Leads the Way in Win Over Portland

By Ross Lovelace17 hours ago
Tre Mann
News

New Role Awaits Thunder Rookie Tre Mann With Injuries Aplenty

By Chris Becker20 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Surprising Pick at No. 5

By Nick CrainMar 29, 2022
Vit Krejci, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Roby Stars as Thunder Take Trail Blazers in Injury-Ridden Battle

By Ben CreiderMar 29, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Tracker: SGA Out for Season

By Inside The Thunder StaffMar 28, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

BREAKING: Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Remainder of 2021-22 Season

By Inside The Thunder StaffMar 28, 2022