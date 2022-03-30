Thunder Gameday: Hosting Oklahoma Native Trae Young and the Hawks

Oklahoma City’s own Trae Young will be back in his home state to take on the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are officially out of the playoffs. One of the worst teams in the NBA this season, they’ve got a bottom five record. However, Oklahoma City has won two of its last three contests.

The Thunder will host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in OKC, who have won seven of their last ten games. The last time these two teams faced off back in November, Atlanta won by 12.

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point underdogs to the Hawks, and the total over/under is 211 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Hawks are now one game above .500 after sitting below that mark for the majority of the season. They’re the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a chance to compete in the play-in tournament.

With how well Atlanta has played of late, there’s a real chance for climbing as high as the eighth seed in the conference by the end of the regular season. Trae Young has once again been the Hawks’ best player this season, producing 28.0 points and 9.6 assists per contest.

Forward John Collins is still sidelined with an injury in this matchup in OKC, while Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter are questionable entering the day.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey have all recently been declared as out for the season. In total, over half of the 15-man roster from opening night will miss this game against the Hawks.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-53) vs. Atlanta Hawks (38-37)

WHEN:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Including tonight, the Thunder have just seven games remaining in the 2021-22 season. The results of each of these contests will have major implications on their final draft lottery odds. Oklahoma City currently has the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

