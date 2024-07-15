Thunder Gameday: OKC Thunder Hope for Bounce Back in Vegas Against Miami Heat
The Oklahoma City Thunder were boat raced in their Vegas opener against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, dropping their Summer League record to 2-2 after a 2-1 stint in the Salt Lake City Classic. Already down Ousmane Dieng, the Thunder have not announced if any other players will be shut down for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors enjoyed a wire-to-wire win over the Thunder - Oklahoma City did make a second-half comeback to trim a 25-point deficit down to single digits before ultimately falling in that contest.
On the flip side, the Miami Heat earned a NBA 2k25 Summer League opening win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, pulling out a 119-114 victory, led by Jamie Jaquez Jr. who dropped 29 points in what should be his final ever Summer League game.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Finding any sort of creator besides Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones. This team is an offensive eye sore with Ousmane Dieng on the sidelines as they struggled to get open looks and create for themselves and others. On Saturday, it was Mitchell and Jones headling the band with the other members playing out of tune.
Finding a way to limit Ke'el Ware will be a tough task for the Thunder who only bring two big men with them to Summer League in Kylor Kelley and KJ Williams, the Heat's top rookie has a chance for a big game.
Another chance for Keyontae Johnson to showcase his skillset as he remains an NBA Free Agent after an impressive G League season a year ago for the OKC Blue.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Miami Heat (1-0)
WHEN:
Monday, July 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Cox Pavillion - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
ESPNU, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
FINAL WORD:
Stay tuned for updates on who will and will not be available in this contest, if the rookies do play they will be the show stoppers for the Thunder.
