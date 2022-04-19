Skip to main content

Thunder GM Sam Presti: ‘You Can’t Use Time as Part of the Equation’

If Oklahoma City is going to build a contender once again, it has to be the right way.

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder are amidst a rebuild. Following the departure of Chris Paul after the 2019-20 season, it was time to hit reset and start creating the next iteration of the Thunder.

Thunder GM Sam Presti has emphasized rebuilding the right way ever since. It’s not about putting together a roster that can simply make the playoffs, but rather one that can consistently be a contender. As such, he’s preached that there’s no shortcuts in an effective rebuild.

Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

There’s always a little bit of luck needed along the way, but that doesn’t mean taking shortcuts.

The natural question surrounding a rebuild is how long it will take. In Presti’s eyes, you can’t put a timeline on it.

"You can't use time as part of the equation,” the GM said on Monday afternoon in a press conference to close out the season.

Additionally, he believes that rushing into a rebuild can actually result in it taking longer. Trying to skip steps can ultimately set you back in the process.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

"Trying to fix things quickly takes a very long time,” said Presti.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

It wasn’t a successful season for Oklahoma City in terms of wins, as the team finished with a record of 24-58. In fact, the Thunder had the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, Presti saw improvement from his young team during the course of the 2021-22 campaign. It’s not always in the numbers and statistics that development is seen, sometimes it’s more of an eye test.

Presti referenced Albert Einstein on Monday afternoon, quoting something that he feels relates to the growth of the Thunder this season.

Tre Mann

“Everything that can be counted does not necessarily count; everything that counts cannot necessarily be counted.”

Especially for a small market like OKC, it’s about building a winning culture, rather than a culture that could win. Presti is extremely detail oriented, which should prove to pay off in the long-run throughout the rebuild.

"Our mindset creates our reality,” Presti said.

The Thunder are entering the second draft of their rebuild, with two lottery picks upcoming. That should be yet another huge step in the right direction for the franchise.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

Tankathon Mock Draft: Thunder Add Length, Defense with Top Picks

By Inside The Thunder Staff14 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Tre Mann

By Chris Becker14 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder In Review: Oklahoma City Starts Season Strong, Wear Down Lakers

By Ben Creider17 hours ago
Giddey Draft Thoughts
Video

WATCH: Josh Giddey's Opinions on This Year's Draft

By Christine Butterfield19 hours ago
SGA v Lu Dort
News

LISTEN: The Clippers Pick, Lottery Mock Draft

By The Uncontested Podcast21 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Elite Athleticism

By Nick CrainApr 18, 2022
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Bleacher Report Gives OKC’s Rookie Class an A-Minus

By Derek ParkerApr 17, 2022
Theo Maledon
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Theo Maledon

By Ross LovelaceApr 17, 2022