Thunder GM Sam Presti: ‘You Can’t Use Time as Part of the Equation’

If Oklahoma City is going to build a contender once again, it has to be the right way.

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder are amidst a rebuild. Following the departure of Chris Paul after the 2019-20 season, it was time to hit reset and start creating the next iteration of the Thunder.

Thunder GM Sam Presti has emphasized rebuilding the right way ever since. It’s not about putting together a roster that can simply make the playoffs, but rather one that can consistently be a contender. As such, he’s preached that there’s no shortcuts in an effective rebuild.

There’s always a little bit of luck needed along the way, but that doesn’t mean taking shortcuts.

The natural question surrounding a rebuild is how long it will take. In Presti’s eyes, you can’t put a timeline on it.

"You can't use time as part of the equation,” the GM said on Monday afternoon in a press conference to close out the season.

Additionally, he believes that rushing into a rebuild can actually result in it taking longer. Trying to skip steps can ultimately set you back in the process.

"Trying to fix things quickly takes a very long time,” said Presti.

It wasn’t a successful season for Oklahoma City in terms of wins, as the team finished with a record of 24-58. In fact, the Thunder had the fourth-worst record in the NBA. However, Presti saw improvement from his young team during the course of the 2021-22 campaign. It’s not always in the numbers and statistics that development is seen, sometimes it’s more of an eye test.

Presti referenced Albert Einstein on Monday afternoon, quoting something that he feels relates to the growth of the Thunder this season.

“Everything that can be counted does not necessarily count; everything that counts cannot necessarily be counted.”

Especially for a small market like OKC, it’s about building a winning culture, rather than a culture that could win. Presti is extremely detail oriented, which should prove to pay off in the long-run throughout the rebuild.

"Our mindset creates our reality,” Presti said.

The Thunder are entering the second draft of their rebuild, with two lottery picks upcoming. That should be yet another huge step in the right direction for the franchise.

