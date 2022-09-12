Thunder Reportedly Scout Overtime Elite's Thompson Twins in Serbia

The Thunder already on top of the 2023 NBA Draft game.

Oklahoma City, along with the freshly remastered Utah Jazz, sent scouts to Serbia to watch Amen and Ausar Thompson, two of the hottest names in the 2023 NBA Draft cycle. Nikola Druidic was also playing.

While of course the Thunder are going to do their due diligence on some of the NBA Draft’s highest upcoming standouts, there are a few takeaways to be had from OKC’s appearance.

The Thompson twins project to be forwards at the next level, something OKC desperately needs to put the finishing touches on their rebuild. And while the Thunder don’t yet know where they’ll be pick, the twins have been slate to go anywhere within the lottery, but most often near the top.

With second overall selection Chet Holmgren out for the season, general manager Sam Presti and the Thunder could again have their eyes set on another high selection.

The Thompson twins will spend their year previous to the 2023 Draft with the Overtime Elite, some of the first major professional prospects to forego college and the G League in favor of something else.

Both are extremely talented, and certainly something to keep and eye out for in the coming months.

