Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Continues to Impress

After skyrocketing up boards in the pre-draft process, Jalen Williams ultimately found his way onto the Oklahoma City Thunder in the lottery. With the No. 12 overall pick, he was a prospect Thunder GM Sam Presti coveted.

After a successful college campaign at Santa Clara, Williams would be tasked with a new role in the NBA. Rather than being a primary on-ball guard, he’d have to prove himself as a complimentary wing.

To this point in NBA Summer League, he’s been better than anyone could have expected.

With a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Williams’ game has instantly translated on both ends of the floor. Not only has he been one of Oklahoma City’s top scorers, but he’s been a key defender.

In fact, against the Houston Rockets just a few days ago he was tasked with defending No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. for a good portion of the game. Williams blocked one of Smith’s go-to elbow jumpers while also making his life difficult offensively all game.

He’s also proven to be an elite cutter and efficient scorer. Playing off of guard Josh Giddey, Williams has gotten easy buckets in the half court offense and in transition, showing off his bounce and craftiness to finish near the rim.

The ability to pass the ball and facilitate has also popped, leveraging the experience he gained as the offensive focal point in college. Whether he’s scoring or not, Williams has been one of the most impactful players on the Thunder.

It’s still early in his career, but Williams is making the case to perhaps be one the most underrated rookies in this entire class. At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be one of the first players off the bench in OKC and even start several games as a rookie.

The versatility and ability to play several positions makes him a plug-and-play prospect at the next level.

