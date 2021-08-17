Thunder rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Showed Solidity in Summer League

A relatively non-flashy newcomer on the Thunder’s Summer League squad, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl proved in just five games one of his biggest strengths: stability.

In all five contests, Robinson-Earl was the picture of solidity, averaging 12.0 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor. He hit 33 percent of his 3.6 attempted 3-pointers per game while bringing down 7.4 rebounds per contest.

In game one, Robinson-Earl wowed.

Thunder rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

He finished with 14 points, trailing only Theo Maledon for the team-high. He also finished with six rebounds and two steals. He hustled his way into a stellar defensive performance that undoubtedly contributed to the win.

His second game, while underwhelming, was still consistent. Eight points on 50 percent shooting, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The following game, another ten points and nine rebounds to go along with one steal and block apiece.

Read More:

Game four was highlighted by Robinson-Earl’s double-double: 13 points, ten rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

He capped off his Summer League with arguably his best performance in Thunder blue, scoring 15 points, grabbing eight boards and dishing out four assists. He shot 7-for-13 from the floor.

Following his rock-solid Summer League, Robinson-Earl, deemed “JRE” by most, will assuredly be up for a major amount of big man minutes in Oklahoma City this season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news.