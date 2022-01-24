Thunder Schedule: Light Two-Game Week Ahead

After a busy four-game slate last week that featured late landing times for Oklahoma City, they’ll have a lighter two-game schedule in the upcoming week.

Just 1-9 in their last 10 games, Oklahoma City has struggled on both ends of the court in their recent stretch.

Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been great in his latest slate of games, but a few others are visibly beginning to run out of gas this season.

This week will allow OKC to rest and rejuvenate ahead of the more grueling bits of the schedule ahead.

Monday, Jan 31: Chicago Bulls

The No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Chicago has struggled with injuries as of late, but is still a formable force in the league right now.

They’re 3-7 in their last 10 games, recently suffering a 114-95 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

They’ve been without Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, and will now be without Alex Caruso after he fractured his wrist.

Chicago is on a slide, but his still led by MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan and former All-Star Nikola Vucevic.

The Thunder are on a slide of their own, and will need to play above their standard to win.

Friday, Jan. 28: Indiana Pacers

A big game in terms of draft positioning, Indiana and Oklahoma City will both hear their names called early on draft night.

Oklahoma City currently has the fourth best draft odds per the standings, with the Pacers just two spots behind in sixth.

Every win, and loss, counts, especially when playing teams also vying for the top selections.

Indiana is still winning at a slightly higher clip than Oklahoma City, 3-7 in their last 10 games, but still has the opportunity to put up a dud on any given night.

The Pacers are likely still the odds on favorite at the moment, but could be major sellers at the trade deadline.

