Thunder Schedule: Start of a Road Trip

With four games on the schedule this week, the Thunder will be on the road for the majority of the time.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the four worst teams in the NBA at this point in the season with a record of 20-47. Currently on a five-game losing streak, the Thunder have won just two contests in the last ten games.

With that in mind, they've got several games that will be within reach this week. Oklahoma City will play four games, three of which are on the road.

Let’s take a look at their schedule for the week.

Monday, Mar. 14: Charlotte Hornets

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder will play the Hornets for the second and final time of the season on Monday. The only other time these two teams matched up this season, Charlotte won by 23 points, blowing Oklahoma City out.

The Hornets desperately need wins down the stretch of the season as they look to make the playoffs. Entering the week, they're slotted in the final play-in spot.

Wednesday, Mar. 16: at San Antonio Spurs

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

After beating the Spurs early in the 2021-22 season, Oklahoma City has dropped two-straight to them. The last time these teams played, San Antonio won by eight points less than a month ago.

The Spurs have been stuck in the middle of the standings all season, not good enough to make the playoffs, but also not bad enough to get top odds in the draft lottery. Regardless, they've got young talent and are headed in the right direction.

Friday, Mar. 18: at Miami Heat

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Matching up against another Eastern Conference team this week, the Thunder will be in Miami to take on the Heat. The only other time these teams played this season, Miami won by 13 points. In fact, the Thunder haven't beat the Heat since August of 2020.

Miami has the best record in the East entering the week, sitting at 45-24. The Heat are getting hot at the right time, winning seven of their last ten games.

Sunday Mar. 20: at Orlando Magic

Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

In what might be the most important game of the week, the Thunder will be hosted by the Magic on Sunday. With both teams near the top of the reverse standings, the outcome of this game will likely impact final draft lottery odds.

These teams haven't matched up yet this season, but will play both of their games for the season in the month of March. Orlando has gone .500 over its last ten games, showing progress as the season goes on. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Magic and Thunder split the season series.

The three games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The contests can also be heard on the radio state-wide on 98.1 FM The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City and in Tulsa via 97.1 FM The Sports Animal Tulsa.

