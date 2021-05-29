Thunder Star Picked to Represent Team Canada This Summer

Lu Dort will represent Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics this summer after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced he would miss out rehabbing his foot.

Team Canada will have an Oklahoma City flavor in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Thunder star defensive stopper Luguentz Dort was named to the Canadian National Team’s 21-man invite roster for the upcoming qualifying tournament.

In his exit interview at the end of the NBA season, Dort said he wouldn’t mind the extra toll on his body of playing in the Olympics this summer because it would be an honor to take the floor for his home nation.

“It would be a grind for sure, but that’s what I love to do,” Dort said. “I actually want to play for Team Canada this year. I’ve never played for Team Canada so that would be cool to represent my country.”

Dort will have to head to the Olympics without his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, however.

READ MORE:

Missing the final part of the season nursing his foot back to full health, Gilgeous-Alexander said in his exit interview that he would only put his name in the hat to play in the Olympics if he was “100 percent” healthy.

Ultimately, Gilgeous-Alexander was unable to make the progress he needed to feel comfortable taking the court this summer.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the Canada Basketball community,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in a statement on Twitter. “Which makes it all the more difficult to announce that I’m unable to play with the Senior Men’s National Team this summer.

“I’m continuing to rehab the injury that kept me out of the second half of the NBA season.”

Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault shouldn’t be shocked by the decision, as he lauded his young point guard’s maturity during his exit interview.

“Shai’s a young guy, but he’s a really smart guy and understands the big picture,” Daigneault said. “He’s gonna prioritize getting healthy, so we’re completely aligned on that. Everyone is on board with that. Everyone knows that that’s number one for every player, especially for him coming out of the season.

“You never want to limp into training camp… that’s the worst case scenario.”

Though Gilgeous-Alexander won’t be in Tokyo in person, he’ll still be cheering on Dort and the rest of his national team teammates.

“The team will have my full support, and I look forward to continuing to represent my country in the future,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in his statement.

When the Thunder point guard does return to the fold, the Canadian team will be one of the most talented in the world.

Represented by NBA stalwarts such as R.J. Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Trey Lyles, Kelly Olynyk, Tristan Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the future for the Great North is bright.