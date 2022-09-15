Thunder to Dedicate Community Court in Scissortail Park

Thursday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced plans to build the team’s 30th community court in Oklahoma. The new basketball court will be located in lower Scissortail Park on Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has been the biggest reason for the city’s massive climb over the past 10 years. For that reason, the team always tries to give back to the community and continue the growth of the state and the city. The best way to do that is by adding things like a community court near the arena.

With the Thunder’s rise, along with rise of downtown, Oklahoma City has thrown together a lot of new amenities over the last decade. One of those happens to be Scissortail Park, where the community court will be.

Even though the Thunder regularly build courts and stand in the community, the time is more important now than ever. It’s been floating around the the Thunder need a new arena, and want to start that project soon in Oklahoma City. Everyone that lives locally understands the need of the Thunder for the city to continue to grow, but there will always be people not fully on board.

One of the biggest names heading the charge for a new arena is OKC Mayor David Holt, who absolutely understands the importance of the Thunder. He’s had a front row seat of the all-around growth.

With the Thunder continuing to better the community and staying involved with local Oklahomans, it’s obviously not going to hurt the team’s chances at a new arena either. As the Thunder organization continues to give back, the city now has to give back to them.

It's important that the timelines match up here, and with Oklahoma City climbing back towards relevance with young stars, it's all lining up. The Thunder, and Oklahoma City, could both still be on the rise.