Thunder’s Theo Maledon Thrived in Summer League Leadership Role

Despite being one of the youngest players in the NBA Theo Maledon played a leadership role on the Thunder’s 2021 NBA summer league squad.

Maledon is younger than two of Oklahoma City’s four 2021 draft selections, but is well versed in the NBA.

The top minute getter for OKC last season, Maledon was quickly thrown into the fire, forcing him to quickly earn plenty of responsibility.

“That’s been one of the things we’ve talked about with him,” coach Kameron Woods said. “Being more vocal, taking ownership of the group he’s on the floor with. A lot of times I wasn’t even calling plays when he was out there. Kind of giving him that responsibility.”

Maledon averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds as a rookie.

Despite a bit of an underwhelming Summer League, Maledon helped the team in plenty of ways, including as a decision maker.

“Leadership is not only calling the right plays or getting people to the right spots,” Woods said. “It’s doing the right thing at the right time and Theo is one of the best at doing that.”

Thunder will kick off preseason against the Hornets on Oct. 4, at 7 p.m.

