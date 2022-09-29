Time for Change: Darius Bazley Enters Fourth Season with New Number and Fresh Start

It’s been an up-and-down career for Darius Bazley, who’s spent the last three seasons in Oklahoma City with the Thunder. A former first-round pick, the 22-year-old has shown flashes of being a key piece of the Thunder’s core. The peaks are high for Bazley, but the valleys can be extremely low.

For the 6-foot-8 forward, it’s always been about the inability to perform at a consistent level. He’s been a primary starter for two of his three NBA seasons to this point, but has a lot of work to do if that’s going to continue moving forward.

With that in mind, Bazley did have a fantastic finish to the 2021-22 season. Over his final 25 games, he produced 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the floor. He also emerged as a legitimate defensive stopper last season, taking on the toughest assignments on that end and finishing the year with more blocks than fouls.

Entering a contract season, Bazley has switched jersey numbers. Rather than the No. 7 he wore his first three NBA campaigns, he’ll now wear No. 55 on his uniform.

When InsideTheThunder.com asked Bazley at Media Day if there was any significance or motive for the switch, he indicated it was simply something he needed to do.

“I just felt urged it was time for a change,” the Oklahoma City forward told Inside the Thunder.

From there, he was asked to elaborate further on what change meant to him.

“When I say time for a change, I think this summer was very different for me,” said Bazley. “I just felt urged by, I don’t know, just time for a change. I wanted to go back to a number I’ve worn before.”

It’s certainly an important season for the young forward, as it will likely impact his future with the team. While Bazley due for a potential contract extension, nothing has been agreed upon to this point.

What’s positive is that his mindset is what it needs to be, hitting reset and focusing on the future. Changing numbers might seem like something small, but if it’s the fresh start Bazley needs, so be it.

The upside is clearly there for Bazley, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him finally break out this season and show the consistency he needs to. He’s confident in his ability and truly believes that he has improved from last season.

Bazley was asked what he wanted to improve most upon in the 2022-22 season, saying all parts of his game should be better.

“I believe this year everything will just elevate,” said Bazley.

If that’s the case, he could emerge as a long-term piece of the core in Oklahoma City. If not, it’s unclear what his future with the Thunder looks like.

We will soon see if change is coming.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.