Two Deep Sleepers to Keep an Eye on in OKC Thunder’s Summer League Slate
The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their first Summer League contest of the 2025 slate, but there's no need for fans to fret.
The team's promising young prospects performed well, as Ajay Mitchell topped 20 points, Nikola Topic scored 14 in his NBA debut and second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.
While there likely aren't any other players on OKC's Summer League roster who will see time on an NBA court this season, there are a few prospects that could still earn a spot in the organization.
Viktor Lakhin, an undrafted rookie big man from Clemson, and Erik Reynolds II, an undrafted rookie sharpshooter from Saint Joseph's, are intriguing players that could be solid G League fits with the Oklahoma City Blue.
Listed at 6-foot-11, Lakhin averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and a steal while shooting 50.7% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc on 1.9 attempts per game as a senior at Clemson.
The intriguing stretch big didn't participate in OKC's 2025 Summer League debut, but Lakhin could get time on the floor later in the tournament slate if he is healthy.
Even if Lakhin isn't able to see any action this month, his place on the Thunder's roster is seemingly an indication that the team is interested in seeing how the Anapa, Russia, product develops in the G League.
While Lakhin's role may seem insignificant after the team's title run, Branden Carlson was an undrafted rookie big man last season who ended up earning a two-way roster spot and notching a double-double in the NBA during the 2024-25 regular season.
Lakhin likely won't reach the same levels as a rookie, but he could still be an interesting development piece in the G League.
Reynolds earned a little more than two minutes on the court during his first Summer League contest, but didn't record any stats. With Mitchell potentially wrapping up his 2025 offseason campaign after going for 24 points and six assists against Memphis, though, Reynolds could get more time on the floor.
As a junior at SJU, Reynolds shot 38% from 3-point range on 8.5 attempts per contest, making him another intriguing prospect for Sam Presti and company to potentially try out in the G League.
"I think he's got a chance to be the Isaiah Joe replacement down the line," former All-ACC voter Christian Odjakjian said. "He is a legit shooter. Super high degree of difficulty on a lot of his shots. He's got a ton of range. He can create his own shot from (beyond the arc). (In 2023-24) he shot 43% on open catch-and-shoot (3-point attempts), and 35% on threes off the dribble on 120 attempts. He's a little streaky, but he can really heat up."
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.