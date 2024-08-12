Two OKC Thunder Stars Listed in 2028 Team USA Predictions
After the United States’ inspiring month in Paris, there’s plenty of speculation floating around about the potential 2028 team. And rightfully so.
Americans got all of one day to enjoy the gold medal win before fans wanted information on the team four years from now. The reason being, it will certainly look a lot different than the one we just saw. NBA fans are used to watching LeBron James and Kevin Durant headline the country’s Olympic team, with a handful of other stars sprinkled in between — like Steph Curry this summer. It has been the same process since 2012, and even before that with LeBron.
But in Los Angeles, the team could look much different. It seems unlikely that Durant, James and Curry commit to playing in the Olympics at that age, and it might be a new era for Team USA. As USA basketball turns a new corner, there are roster predictions to be made. It’s still four years out, so plenty of progression and growth can take place. But both of Oklahoma City’s American stars have been included in ESPN’s roster predictions for the 2028 squad.
If Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren continue on their current trajectory, both players would be hard to leave off the list. Holmgren fills a huge gap on the defensive end and is a great outside shooter, too, while Williams gives the team a much needed wing option with positional versatility.
Holmgren’s ties to Team USA growing up and his rise to stardom make him an obvious candidate. If he can stay injury free and continue to rise, he should be an easy choice. His rookie season a year ago was one of the most promising we’ve seen from a big man in a long time.
“Holmgren is the first of three players on my 2028 roster who have yet to be part of the U.S. senior national team,” Kevin Pelton wrote. “Holmgren does have plenty of USA Basketball experience at the youth level, including squaring off against Victor Wembanyama in the 2021 U19 final. The USA will surely need to plan for defending Wembanyama in 2028, and who better than the similar Holmgren? Expect the two centers, who finished 1-2 in Rookie of the Year voting, to be the NBA's top two defenders by 2028.”
Williams was the last one listed in the article, ahead of tough roster cuts like Scottie Barnes, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson. Team USA needs players that can play a certain role and buy into the team mindset. Not every player can be a bonafide superstar. This year, the committee added Derrick White over Jaylen Brown — and White was a great addition. JDub will certainly be a bigger star than White was, but he can play any role the team needs him to play. He’s developing into a star and his game fits perfectly with anybody’s.
“Consider this the toughest spot to pick on the USA roster,” Pelton wrote. “There will surely be no shortage of star wings who develop, but I'd give Williams the best chance to fit into a reserve role on the Olympic team by virtue of his 3-point capability (43% last season, albeit on just 3.4 attempts per game) and defensive versatility. Williams, who emerged as the No. 2 scorer on the West's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder alongside Holmgren and Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be in his prime in 2028.”
It could be a busy summer for Oklahoma City Thunder players in 2028 if Holmgren and Williams join Team USA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will be suiting up for Canada, Nikola Topic could play for Serbia, and Ousmane Dieng has a chance to play for France.
Want to join the discussion? LikeThunder on SIon Facebook andfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.