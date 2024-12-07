Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds [12/7]: OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder are New Orleans Pelicans are getting together in the Smoothie King Center for the second time this season. These teams are familiar foes, with the Thunder having bounced the Pelicans out of the postseason two straight seasons - including its play-in tango in 2023 and first-round sweep of the birds in 2024.
Here are the updated injury reports and betting odds ahead of this final game of the Thunder's mini two-game road trip. Following this contest, Oklahoma City returns home to take on the Dallas Mavericks for the right to go to Vegas.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G Leauge) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Dillon Jones (G League) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
New Orleans Pelicans:
- Zion Williamson (Hamstring) OUT
- Jose Alvarado (Hamstring) OUT
- Jordan Hawkins (Back) OUT
- Antonio Reaves (G League) OUT
- Daniel Theis (Neck) Questionable
- Karlo Matkovic (Back) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds:
FanDuel opened up with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a 9.5 point favorite. The Thunder have seen their spread dip down, only being favored by a flat eight points against the beat up New Orleans Pelicans.
The Thunder should be able to beat the Pelicans by double-digits and this line movement helps makes the decision on who to place the bet on.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.