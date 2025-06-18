Wallace Brothers Reflect on OKC's NBA Finals Journey
It's no secret that OKC Thunder guard Cason Wallace has a brother also in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Keaton Wallace. In the stands of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a game in which the Thunder took down the Indiana Pacers, was Keaton.
The two have a close relationship, which is evident in Keaton's showing up for Cason at Game 5. Keaton was clearly quite joyful for his brother following the impressive victory, inching them one step closer to becoming NBA champions.
“It’s a dream come true," Keaton said. "We've been talking about this since we were kids. I’m proud.”
Cason has been one of OKC's most impactful players during the playoffs as a whole, emerging as one of its top playmakers, along with his renowned defensive ability. He's looked more confident despite some scoring struggles, averaging 5.5 points along with his 2.3 assists.
Keaton also emerged as a bench piece for the Hawks this season, truly finding a role on a team for the first time in his career. He played college basketball at UTSA and, for the first time, at the age of 26, played his first NBA minutes. Keaton averaged 5.4 points on 31 played games this season, all in 16.2 minutes per game.
The brothers crossed paths only twice during the regular season, with Keaton only playing a combined five minutes over the two games. Oklahoma City was victorious in both matchups.
Whether Keaton will be in Indianapolis for Game 6, a potential series-clinching win for the Thunder, is still unknown, but the two teams will clash as the Pacers try to prevent the Thunder from becoming champions. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.