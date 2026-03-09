OKC Thunder Remarkable Run of Success Crystallized With Recent Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched their tenth 50-win equivalent season on Saturday in a win over the Golden State Warriors, 104-97. This is the most 50-plus win seasons in the NBA since the 2010 season. In one of the league's smallest markets, across three different team constructions. A luxury, a track record of success and a sustainability that is not supposed to be possible for a place like Oklahoma City.

For context, since 2010 with all the built in advantages and the glitz and glamour of New York, the Knicks have seen just three 50-plus win seasons in this span. The Denver Nuggets, across their 49 year history in the NBA, only have reached this mark 12 total times. The San Antonio Spurs, a comparable franchise to Oklahoma City not only due to the prolonged success in a small market but with the connect to Sam Presti, have seen eight 50-plus win season's since 2010 and are on pace for their ninth this season. The Los Angeles Lakers, who have won a pair championships in that time but only have four 50-plus win seasons since 2010.

This isn't the shot it appears to be at other NBA franchises, but just a comparison to see just how spoiled Oklahoma City's fanbase has been since relocation in 2008. Even with all the resources, built in advantages, in L.A. and New York, the Thunder have still built two different eras of basketball better than these gaudy markets.

Even with a Franchise such as Denver, who have built around two Hall of Famers in the modern era in Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic, they only had 12 total seasons to stack up dating back 49 years compared to the Thunder's relatively brief history.

This is a testament to the Bricktown Ballers front office, as Sam Presti not only built up a squad that featured Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden and did it again with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren but even saw a 50-win season equivalent campaigns led by Chris Paul in a bridge year. That is a powerful culture that Oklahoma City has cultivated within this organization.

The Thunder are the first team in the 2025-26 campaign to reach the 50 win mark this season and are viewed as the biggest contender to win an NBA Championship. This would mark the franchise's second, if they can pull it off they would be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.