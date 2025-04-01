WATCH: Bulls’ Josh Giddey Announced to OKC Thunder Fans for First Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday night inside the Paycom Center. This game is a circled date for many, specifically for Josh Giddey. The former Thunder No. 6 overall pick returns for the first time as a visitor.
"It feels great. Obviously, I have not been back here since the trade happened. It is a place I love, fans, teammates, the organization so I had this game circled on my calendar all year," Giddey said. "I am trying my best to put those emotions to the side, because we still have a game to win. This is obviously the best team in the league right now...It is a great opportunity to test ourselves."
This game is also the chance for the Oklahoma City Thunder to clinch the best record ever against the opposite conference. Currently, the best a team has done since the league expanded to playing each cross country foe twice has been three losses against the opposite conference.
Giddey reflected on what it was like to be back here before the game begin.
"This is where it all started. The relationships I built with the players, the strength staff, the coaches, the front office is something I will hold for the rest of my life. I am still very close to a lot of guys..I talk to a lot of them pretty often," Giddey explained. "It is a bit weird coming back here as an opposing team, obviously just walking to the visiting locker room before shoot around. It is a strange feeling, but this is somewhere I am very happy to be. I loved it here, loved my time here, very grateful for everything these guys did for me."
The former lottery pick, was announced in the Chicago Bulls starting lineup and got a reception from the Thunder faithful in attendance.