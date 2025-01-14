Watch: Chet Holmgren Seen Getting Shots Up After Shoot Around
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Chet Holmgren sidelined since Nov. 10 after suffering a Right Iliac wing fracture that will sideline him for a massive chunk of the regular season.
The Gonzaga product's recovery started with extremely limited mobility practically just bed ridden from the way head coach Mark Daigneault describes, before he was able to advance to crutches, then being able to travel with the team without crutches, attend recent games and now get shots up after shoot around.
In Philadelphia, before the OKC Thunder wrap up its East Coast raod-swing, the team conducted a shoot around ahead of tonight's tilt. As the shoot around was coming to a close, Holmgren was caught on camera getting shots up for the first time - in the public eye - since the injury.
This is clearly a step in the right direction but there is a long ways to go from hoisting these shots seen below and playing NBA basketball. However, it is good to see Holmgren at this stage.
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the injury nine weeks ago with an update in Holmgren's return to play protocol coming between the eight-to-ten week mark. The status of the Gonzaga product could be cleared up soon.
This season, Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.4 stocks per game in ten contests. The second year big man is shooting 50% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc and 77% at the line.
