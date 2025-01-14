Inside The Thunder

Watch: Chet Holmgren Seen Getting Shots Up After Shoot Around

The Oklahoma City Thunder seven footer suffered a hip fracture in November and has now returned to the floor, taking part in shooting drills after the OKC Thunder conducted shoot around.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 31, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) before the start of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Chet Holmgren sidelined since Nov. 10 after suffering a Right Iliac wing fracture that will sideline him for a massive chunk of the regular season.

The Gonzaga product's recovery started with extremely limited mobility practically just bed ridden from the way head coach Mark Daigneault describes, before he was able to advance to crutches, then being able to travel with the team without crutches, attend recent games and now get shots up after shoot around.

In Philadelphia, before the OKC Thunder wrap up its East Coast raod-swing, the team conducted a shoot around ahead of tonight's tilt. As the shoot around was coming to a close, Holmgren was caught on camera getting shots up for the first time - in the public eye - since the injury.

This is clearly a step in the right direction but there is a long ways to go from hoisting these shots seen below and playing NBA basketball. However, it is good to see Holmgren at this stage.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the injury nine weeks ago with an update in Holmgren's return to play protocol coming between the eight-to-ten week mark. The status of the Gonzaga product could be cleared up soon.

This season, Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.4 stocks per game in ten contests. The second year big man is shooting 50% from the floor, 37% from beyond the arc and 77% at the line.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

