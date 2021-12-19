WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cans First Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater to Beat Clippers

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his career on Saturday night.

Down two with just two seconds remaining, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fought off Nicolas Batum, received the ball and slashed right hard.

His 3-pointer, which he heaved while still midway through his signature setback, sailed through the net with ease to send the Clippers home with a loss.

It was the first game-winning buzzer-beater of the young guards career, against his former team, no less.

The former Kentucky guard struck the final blow on Saturday to finish the evening with 18 points and six assists. SGA played in the shadows for the betterment of the game, but as the lights got bigger – the 23-year-old rose to the occasion.

Gilgeous-Alexander, however, is certainly no stranger to quarter-ending buzzer beats or game-winning shots.

In the Thunder’s previous game against New Orleans, Gilgeous-Alexander nearly made headline by hitting another 3-pointer to tie the game up with seconds remaining.

If not for Devonte’ Graham, who nailed a 61-foot buzzer beating full court heave, the longest in NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander would’ve.

Earlier in the season, Gilgeous-Alexander iced the Lakers with a late-game 3-pointer from the logo against the Lakers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging 21.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 24 games this season. He’s shooting 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point land.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder next take on the Grizzlies on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in Memphis.

