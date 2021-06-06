Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski Discusses His Transition into NBA

Aleksej Pokusevski of the Oklahoma City Thunder had quite the transition to the NBA as he adjusted to life in the United States on and off the court.
Author:
Publish date:

Aleksej Pokusevski came to the United States at 18 years old after becoming the OKC Thunder's first round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While transitioning to the NBA at that age is hard in itself, he also had to adapt to the new culture and quickly become an adult.

Pokusevski discussed what this was like in his end of season interview with the media.

Lu Dort | 2021 End of Season Interview
News

Watch: Thunder Guard Lu Dort on his Reputation and What's Next

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Potential Superstar to Their Backcourt

Moses Brown, Indiana Pacers
News

Crashing the Boards: OKC Thunder Among NBA's Best in Rebounding

Aleksej Pokusevski, Washington Wizards
News

Watch: Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski Discusses His Transition into NBA

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

On This Day: Thunder Top Spurs in Game 6 and Advance to NBA Finals

Moses Brown, Tristan Thompson, Boston Celtics
News

Depth Chart: Breaking Down the Two Young Thunder Centers

Presti
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Sam Presti

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
News

OKC Thunder's Isaiah Roby Emerged Quickly During 2020-21 Season