Watch: Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski Discusses His Transition into NBA

Aleksej Pokusevski of the Oklahoma City Thunder had quite the transition to the NBA as he adjusted to life in the United States on and off the court.

Aleksej Pokusevski came to the United States at 18 years old after becoming the OKC Thunder's first round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. While transitioning to the NBA at that age is hard in itself, he also had to adapt to the new culture and quickly become an adult.

Pokusevski discussed what this was like in his end of season interview with the media.