'We're Not Victims': Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder Embracing Small Ball, Not Pitying It
On paper, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward starting at the center position sounds like a disaster.
Luckily for the Oklahoma City Thunder, it has one of the most unique forwards in the entire NBA. When it needed someone to step up into the starting center role, he was immediately ready to take it.
Since Chet Holmgren went down with a hip fracture against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10, Jalen Williams has slid down a position in the starting lineup. Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to make his season debut in the coming weeks, but until then, the 23-year-old will serve as the only center on the roster.
The Thunder has only won the rebounding battle once in the five games since Holmgren's absence began, but both it and Williams have largely flourished. Behind averages of 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and 1.8 blocks per game in that stretch, he's helped steer the ship to a positive 3-2 record.
To no one's surprise, Williams moving to the starting center spot has given Oklahoma City a unique opportunity on offense. He can do everything offensively — from shooting 3-pointers off the dribble to driving to the basket — which has allowed it to play at an even quicker pace with increased floor spacers.
Defensively is where the drop-off was expected, and although it certainly isn't performing better without Holmgren, it's holding up its own. Williams has anchored the Thunder defense considerably well against big centers like Dereck Lively II and Ivica Zubac, using his versatility to force turnovers and even block shots at a high rate.
Williams should theoretically have more of an issue defending centers, but somehow, any sort of adjustment period was blown by within the first game. He's played more physical, which has helped him go toe to toe with players far bigger than him.
Any challenge that's thrown at Williams, he's more than willing to accept.
“You can stress him about as far as you can possibly stress him… The guy is almost better the more circumstances you put him in," coach Mark Daigneault said.
Oklahoma City couldn't have seen these circumstances coming, but thanks to it running small ball lineups throughout last year, it is a comfortable enough concept for the players on the roster to integrate effectively.
It'd be impossible for the Thunder not to drop a couple of games during this time with such a disadvantage in the rebounding category, but the team as a whole hasn't viewed it as just a stretch it needs to get past. Night in and night out, it still can compete against any opponent that crosses its path.
Once Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Holmgren return, it'll be a welcomed sight, but Oklahoma City isn't looking to just stay afloat until those eventual dates. It wants to compete the same way it has all season.
When Jalen Williams was proposed of the opposite idea, he quickly shot it down.
"Not to diss your question, but that’s kinda a loser mentality," Williams said. "Like, we’re not trying to survive … we’re going out there to win every game. Obviously, we want our bigs back and to be healthy, but we’re not victims."
The absence of centers could easily be used as an excuse for the Thunder after its losses to the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, yet it wasn't. It's a challenge to play without key pieces — especially a potential All-Star and All-Defense candidate — but injuries are part of the game.
The weeks of small ball aren't survival mode for Oklahoma City, nor is it a victim to endure it. Through Williams' dedication to playing as true of a center as he can, along with the continued excellence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it shouldn't fall too far down the Western Conference ladder by the time Hartenstein arrives.
The mindset hasn't changed for Williams or the Thunder despite the adversity early on in the season. Every game is still winnable, no matter how much of a disadvantage there seems to be.
Any other mindset is just asking for a loss.
