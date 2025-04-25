What Changed for OKC Thunder in Fourth Quarter of Comeback vs. Grizzlies?
After being down by 29 points and 26 at halftime to the Memphis Grizzlies, it would have been fair for the Oklahoma City Thunder to give up. There would have been plenty of other games to win in the series and dropping one, when they were being completely outplayed, wouldn't be the end of the world.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and the Thunder defense weren't going to let that happen, however.
The first half on the defensive side of the ball for OKC was not good. Memphis jumped out to a quick lead, thanks to Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ja Morant. Pippen was lights out from the perimeter and Morant was attacking at will, finding holes in the Thunder defense that normally aren't that exposed.
Maybe it caught them by surprise, or maybe Oklahoma City just came out a step slow, but the flat-footed Thunder quickly got down by over 20 points. They'd had to mount comebacks at multiple points during the regular season, but none as large as that one.
Everything was going to have to click for OKC in the second half to earn a Game 3 victory and that's exactly what happened. It all started on the defensive end, cracking down on driving Grizzlies and getting to the perimeter quicker. They forced many bad shots and just a few minutes into the fourth quarter, had Memphis scrambling for answers.
Not having Morant for the second half was certainly a difference-maker for both teams and the hole he left without being on the court was a reason the Thunder got back into the game. The Grizzlies didn't have anyone step up and replace him, despite 28 points from Pippen Jr. He was quiet in the fourth quarter, leaving Memphis without someone to take over.
That shouldn't take away from the defensive performance the Thunder put on. Buckets were hard to come across for the home team and it was clear that OKC had re-established the defensive tone for the game in the second half, allowing them to slowly inch closer to taking a lead. Despite facing some resistance, they still found a way to come out on top.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren were the main proprietors on offense. Holmgren hit five triples in the game, seemingly all of which came at big moments. Gilgeous-Alexander, despite another night of poor efficiency, still found ways to score and help his team, including by getting to the free-throw line.
It wasn't the best game from the Thunder by any means and they still need to play better if they want to win Game 4 and beyond. That being said, the effort and intensity they showed in the second half alone will help in the process of winning.
Game 4 of the playoffs is sticking in Memphis, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 26.