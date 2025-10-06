What Does Brooks Barnhizer's Role Look Like for OKC Thunder in Year One?
During Sam Presti's tenure as Oklahoma City's general manager, the Thunder have made a habit of finding solid players in the second round of the NBA Draft.
In recent years, the group has added Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell in the second round, and all three developed into pieces of OKC's championship roster.
Mitchell is still young, and hasn't carved out the same role that Williams and Wiggins have, but after a solid rookie year, it appears that three of the Thunder's rotation pieces are recent second rounders. That trend could continue with the team's 2025 second-round pick, Brooks Barnhizer.
Selected at No. 44 overall, Barnhizer spent four years at Northwestern and made more than 50 starts over the course of his college career.
As a senior, the Lafayette, Indiana, product averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. His early returns with the Thunder may not be as productive, but the talented wing players versatility has shined.
Barnhizer performed well in the summer league shortly after being drafted, averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game while shooting shooting 47.7% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.
In Oklahoma City's preseason debut on Sunday night, Barnhizer impressed once again, tallying 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, four steals and a block while shooting 1-of-2 from the field.
While the rookie wing player's offensive numbers weren't eye-popping, his role in Oklahoma City will likely be focus on defense, rebounding and play finishing.
Even if Barnhizer doesn't develop into a 3-point shooter like Lu Dort, the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder's size and strength should make him effective catching the ball and finishing around the rim while cutting to the basket or pulling down a rebound.
Barnhizer's length and instincts should make him a fiesty defender in the NBA, and with the opportunity to learn from Alex Caruso and Dort, the rookie could become a solid rotation piece for the Thunder. The 23-year-old is on a two-way contract this season, though, and will likely spend most of his time in the G League.
Still, as Barnhizer continues to showcase his impressive perimeter defense and versatility on both ends of the floor, Oklahoma City will likely give the young wing a few minutes with on an NBA court.
In a long regular season, Barnhizer's hustle is valuable, and after one preseason, he appears to fit well in Mark Daigneault's system.
