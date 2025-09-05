What Does Thomas Sorber’s Injury Mean for OKC Thunder?
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that rookie Thomas Sorber has suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, and will miss the upcoming 2025-26 season in its entirety.
While the Thunder have largely retained its championship roster, the loss of Sorber next season is still a blow to the roster. Selected at No. 15 in the 2025 NBA Draft, he was expected to see some time in the frontcourt for the team, and will instead follow in the footsteps of Chet Holmgren and Nikola Topic in missing his debut season with the Thunder.
Both Holmgren and Topic missed the entirety of their first seasons with the organization due to injury, with Holmgren bouncing back with a Rookie of the Year runner-up season, and Topic set to debut in the upcoming season.
Sorber also missed the end of his collegiate season due to a foot injury, as well as Summer League stints with OKC. Across 24 games, he averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
"Further updates will be announced as appropriate," the Thunder's statement said.
So where does OKC go from here?
For the second-straight season, they’ll be relying on their seven-foot duo of Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Sorber was thought of to be a reinforcement of sorts, eventually taking on Hartenstein’s longterm duties. But the Thunder’s frontcourt will largely still have things covered.
They were likely the best seven-foot duo in the league last season, helping the reigning champs with two way play on the interior. Holmgren is one of the best rim protectors in the league, trailing only Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama for Defensive Player of the Year odds, while Hartenstein packs a play-making punch with size and strength.
The team should still be well positioned to again compete for the NBA championship, having defeated the Pacers just months ago, and retaining all but now-Wizard Dillon Jones. OKC will open up their 2025-26 preseason with a bout against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 5, and will face off against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in a ring night matchup on Oct. 21.