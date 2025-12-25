OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup vs. Spurs on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-4) and San Antonio Spurs (22-7) take center stage for this mid-day matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference. This is the third time in two weeks the NBA world has seen this clash, with the previous two creating ripple effects through out the association as the Spurs have handed the Thunder half their losses on the year. Including Tuesday's blowout affair south of the Red River.

The San Antonio Spurs are fully healthy for this game against the Thunder, with only two-way contracted G League assignments being labeled as out. Oklahoma City is less fortunate. Key reserve Ajay Mitchell, who would be massive in uplifting this team's offense in the half court, remains out while in concussion protocol. Joining him in street clothes is back up big man Jaylin Williams and depth piece Ousmane Dieng.

Perhaps one of the most interesting storylines of these upsets has been the Oklahoma City Thunder's starting lineup. OKC has only had their thought to be starting five of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive-ace Lu Dort, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Rising Star Chet Holmgren and big man Isaiah Hartenstein three times this season. They are 0-3 with this first five group.

This is an extremely small sample size, especially judging a group that has already won a championship as a starting unit. However, that doesn't stop the masses from questioning if this lineup is the right look both long-term but especially against these San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Cason Wallace has started in every other game to the tune of a 26-1 record. Though misleading, that 0-3 group has played the Spurs twice and Minnesota Timberwolves much steaper competition on a much smaller scale. There is no guarantee that a simple swap of Cason in the first place instead of the double-big look would have altered any outcome.

But given how big of a conversation this has turned itno and this being the third installment of this regular season game perhaps worthy of making a change, that left the first five decision really interesting for Mark Daigneault and company as he announced the group 30 minutes before tip-off.

The Thunder remain committed to their group, while the Spurs are committed to managing their star, Victor Wembanyama, who will remain on a minutes limit and coming off the bench in this game.

Dec 23, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, G

Steph Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Harrison Barnes, F

Luke Kornet, C

