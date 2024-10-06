What Position Will OKC Thunder Rookie Dillon Jones Play?
When Adam Silver announced Dillon Jones' name during the first-round of the 2024 NBA Draft, there was a bit of a mixed reaction. Sure, a pocket of draft experts were high on the mid-major Swiss Army Knife, but by an large he was the definition of a hidden gem.
However, that shock wasn't shared by the organization or Jones, as the Thunder targeted the Weber State product in the 2023 NBA Draft in hopes of making him a second-round pick before Jones pulled his name from consideration with the dream of becoming a top-30 selection.
The Thunder made that dream a reality back in June, but it issued more questions than answers. The only thing that was known at the time, was the organization's belief in him - Oklahoma City targeted Jones twice in a row and eventually swapped five second-round picks for his services.
Though, the best way to describe Jones' game is unorthodox a word that was used at his rookie introductory press conference which caused both the rookie and general manager Sam Presti to share a glance and chuckle, as if that has been a theme of their prior conversations.
Entering training camp, there were no expectations of a position, much less a role, ahead of his rookie season. However, the constantly curious forward has soaked up the experience.
"I am a guy that likes information, and this camp was very information filled," Jones said "I am not somebody who is just going to be doing a bunch of things and relying on or thinking I have all the answers. When I have questions, I am not afraid to ask."
Jones is no stranger to joining teams littered with talent, his first year on campus at Weber State he was the only frehsman on a 19 man roster searching for a way to stand out.
“When the world doesn’t revolve around you, you either figure out a way to be in it or you get wiped away from it," The rookie swingman explained.
One of those ways of standing out is predicated on decision making and versatility. He for sure has the latter part down as it is impossible to pin the rookie down on what position he has played through a week of training camp, becuase he has played them all.
"In camp, I have done ball handler, I have been the five, I have been a regular wing," Jones said "Mark does a good job of mixing and matching guys all over the floor. That’s something that I’ve done my whole career in college, really my whole life."
With Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams on the shelf to start the preseason, perhaps the small ball lineups that Mark Daigneault loves to deploy could center around the Weber State rookie, but even if that is an exclusive look to Thunder ION, it goes to show that Oklahoma City has their own utility man, basketball's Ben Zobrist.
Typically, players and coaches are the first to spot someone who has talent - a year ago, all the talk was focused on Cason Wallace who went from a player looked over to a key figure in the team's rotation. While this lineup is tougher to crack, Jones has still made waves early on in camp.
"Physical," teammate Lu Dort simply said when asked about Jones "Crafty, physical, he just has to learn everything in this system. He is really comfortable."
Beyond just his physical traits, his work ethic has been noted by even the top players on the roster during this week long training camp.
"Great player, hard worker, he is in the position I was in last year, it is a lot coming at you real quick," Holmgren said "He is doing a great job of not only taking in everything that is new, but working through any mistakes he might have and keeping an open mind to continue to get better."
As preseason begins, Jones will be on display for the first time to the NBA world since Summer League and the rookie is ready to enjoy the process.
"Just enjoy the moment, stay present, and continue to look at everything like a process," Jones said, "I have here, I plan on being here for a long time, not just for a short time, whether I have a helluva preseason or I am terrible it is all about just information and learning and figuring out myself as a player."
The No. 26 overall pick will have a long runway to figure himself out starting in preseason with an organization that has a great track record of player development.
