What’s Next For OKC Thunder’s French Forward After Missing Out on Team France?
Of Oklahoma City’s star-studded 2022 NBA Draft class, Ousmane Dieng is the one first-round selection that hasn’t quite experienced a breakout season yet. Of course, it’s always going to be hard to gain ground when your fellow rookie class was rounded out by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Dieng has shown flashes and still has potential in the NBA, but he’s in the midst a big summer banking on progression and the labor of his work showing through.
Dieng will spend the rest of the summer gearing up to crack Oklahoma City’s rotation and figuring out what the team needs that he can provide. On Friday, it was announced that Dieng was cut from Team France after training with the national team in hopes of helping his country in the upcoming EuroBasket session. The French Federation announced that Dieng, Frank Ntilikina, and Moussa Diabate were the three that fell just short of the mark, as the national team was trimmed down to 14 total players.
Included in that pool of 14 players was a handful of former Thunder players, including Jaylen Hoard, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Theo Maledon.
Dieng was eyeing the final roster spot and hopeful that he could bring championship experience to Team France after winning the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City. Earlier this week, he made his case to BeBasket.
“I want to show what I can bring this time and earn my spot,” Dieng told BeBasket. “Everyone here is competing for something. It raises the intensity at practice. We all have the same goal: to build something great.”
“Winning a title was a dream come true, but I also learned a lot during the journey—especially in the playoffs, where every possession counts,” Dieng said. “That experience is something I want to bring to Team France. I’ve learned how to win titles. I’ve improved in a lot of areas, and the game feels slower now. Physically, I’ve made a lot of strides too.”
So, what’s next for Dieng after missing out on France’s squad? Staying focused on the main goal and blocking out all the noise.
With the rigorous NBA schedule and Mark Daigneault’s willingness to give out minutes, Dieng will have a chance to prove his worth and his fit with the Thunder. He doesn’t have the same runway as he did during his rookie season — but there’s still time. Coming off of an NBA championship, the Thunder aren’t in a rush.
As Dieng mentioned, his improvement in the physicality department can help him in a multitude of ways. That’s exactly what Oklahoma City has wanted to see out of him, and with a stronger frame, his confidence could take off.
Just as important, if the game keeps slowing down for Dieng, more of his raw skillset will be on display. We’ve seen plenty of him as a catch-and-shoot player — and that’s where his potential lies — but his defense and ability to score in transition could take him to a new level.
If anything, the rejection from the French national team should be fuel for a player like Dieng. He will have a chance to prove he belongs on the best team in the world in just a few short months.