What Should You Expect From Nikola Topic This Season?
The Thunder are no strangers to delayed debuts for highly-touted prospects.
Center Chet Holmgren missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in an offseason scrimmage and 2025 first-round pick center Thomas Sorber is already ruled out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in offseason workouts. Guard Nikola Topic, however, was different; the Thunder drafted him fully expecting a "redshirt" season.
Topic originally fell in the draft due to a torn ACL he suffered during the ABA League Playoffs. Various mock drafts had him ranked consistently in the top five before his injury; the Thunder snagged him at pick No. 12.
After sitting, recovering and watching an NBA atmosphere on the sidelines, Topic is ready to make his NBA debut this fall. He's already etched his name in the record books.
The Serbian guard became the first player to ever win an NBA championship before playing a game. This is perhaps the strangest record to be involved with.
Topic has had immense experience playing professional basketball. In Serbia, he has played at the professional level since he was 15 years old; he was consistently thought of as a wonderkid.
Topic got his first taste of NBA basketball in NBA Summer League. It was no shock when he had flashes that showed he belonged.
He averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in Summer League play. It was not all perfect despite the flashes, as Topic shot 33.3% from the field and 20.8% from three-point range.
Topic was named to the Salt Lake City Summer League standouts team. The Thunder finished with a 5-3 record throughout its eight NBA Summer League games.
Topic will bring a new dimension to the Thunder offense in 2025-26; his archetype is one that makes this ridiculously deep rotation even more dynamic. He brings elite basketball IQ, passing and strong finishing to the Thunder offense.
At the young age of 20, Topic brings a level of basketball intelligence that is rare for someone as young as him. He is able to read a defense like a veteran floor general, finding the perfect angle to get an open look.
Topic throws rocket passes that accelerates the Thunder offense. His passing will add a dimension to the second unit that was not seen during the championship-winning 2024-25 campaign.
Topic is not just a strong passer; he brings a knack for driving and finishing at the rim as well. He shot 68% at the rim in 2023-24.
The Thunder's 2024 draft pick will bring many elite traits to OKC's second unit in his rookie season. Topic will add a new type of offensive production that the Thunder missed last season.