What to Watch For in Game 7 For OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
It all ends tonight.
NBA history will be altered with the 48 minutes played in downtown Oklahoma City tonight between the Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. This being just the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history, it marks a special set of circumstances and a legacy-defining moment for the victor tonight.
The Oklahoma City Thunder hope to tie a pretty little bow on what has been a historic season in Bricktown. The Thunder rattled off a franchise-best 68 wins, turned in a historic point differential, put together one of the best defensive seasons in NBA history, had the best cross-conference record in league history, raised another divisonal banner, its second Western Conference Championship banner and hope to add its first NBA Championship to the mix tonight.
Oklahoma City is also trying to avoid being on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets in NBA history at the hands of the Indiana Pacers and head coach Rick Carlisle, who is no stranger to playing spoiler.
The Thunder have the benefit of being at home, where the Bricktown Ballers are alarmingly better throughout not just the regular season but even more so in the postseason.
Here are 5 Things to Watch in Game 7
1) The Turnover Battle
The Oklahoma City Thunder can not lose the turnover battle; more so, they have to capitalize on however many turnovers they force the Pacers into. OKC has labored in the half court all postseason –– a point of nessecary improvement for next season regardless of how Game 7 goes –– and if the Pacers keep the turnovers low, it would make life hard on the Thunder to pull off a win being forced to rely on its stale half court operation.
2) The 3-Point Line
These first two go hand in hand. The Thunder are at their best from beyond the arc, not only at home but when they are able to launch transition triples. The Pacers are the best 3-point shooting squad in the NBA Playoffs, while the Thunder are a bottom-three bunch in the postseason from beyond the arc. The Thunder can't afford to have a lopsided 3-point column in this game, being outpaced by 4-5 makes from distance.
3) OKC has to Prove who they are
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been great at home this postseason (10-2) and have yet to drop back-to-back games all postseason long, a trend that must continue in Game 7 for the Thunder to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Thunder's ability to respond will be tested after being beaten down by the Pacers in Game 6, but it is a requirement in Game 6.
Oklahoma City has spent the life of this season as a historically great defense. The Thunder have to be desperate, urgent, and galvanized on that end of the floor. Oklahoma City has to suffocate the Pacers if it hopes to win it all. As Nico Harrison is quick to remind you, defense wins championships.
4) Superstars have to be Superstars
The Indiana Pacers have thrown a lot of different looks at Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in this series. Not only does the NBA MVP have to be ready for anything but possess the ability to adjust on the fly. That is the burden to bear for a star who is tasked with being the head of the snake on a title hopeful and the NBA scoring champion.
Secondarily, while a lot of pressure to put on a pair of 2022 Draftees –– one of whom with only a season and a half under his belt –– Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams have to produce in this Game 7 if the Thunder are going to be crowned as champions. That is no small task, but if this duo can continue to be uncommon at this stage of their careers, they will enjoy champagne showers tonight.
5) The Bench
The winner of Game 7 will have war stories to pass down for generations about an unassuming role player such as Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin, or check notes, Tony Bradley?
Which role player steps up to have a moment in Game 7? Which bench produces the most points in a typically low-scoring environment of a series reaching the distance?
Oklahoma City needs to be able to outshine Indiana's depth with the benefits of playing at home, where role players typically play better.
