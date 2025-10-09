What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Rematch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Charlotte Hornets once again for the second time in four nights. These two opened up the preseason against one another. The Thunder then jetted down to Ft. Worth to take on the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hornets have been on ice since Sunday.
This marks the first game back inside the Paycom Center since Game 7 of the NBA Finals, in which the Thunder won their first ever championship. The OKC Thunder have yet to play most of their regular rotation in this contest and it is unclear if that will change tonight inside their home venue.
Last time out, the Buzz City Crew were only without Grant Williams and Josh Green, playing their complete roster in a blowout loss to the Thunder.
In the preseason, there are no official injury reports so it is a waiting game until closer to tip-off to know exactly what we are getting from this exhibition game.
Oklahoma City is playing their third game in four nights, with tonight marking them halfway through their six game preseason slate.
What to Watch For
Jaylin Williams has gotten off to a hot start this preseason, on Sunday he went 5-for-8 from beyond the arc against these Charlotte Hornets. His slim frame allowed him to move more fluidly defensively as he continues to be a storyline worth watching this preseason.
If Oklahoma City elects to play Chet Holmgren, he will immediately go under the microscope as a player everyone is expecting to take another leap on the offensive end. The Thunder big man should be able to use whatever preseason run he ends up getting exploring his game. Look for Holmgren to play off the catch more, getting downhill and upping his scoring volume.
Chris Youngblood is still in competition for the third two-way contract his 3-point shot making has been special to watch through summer league and during his Sunday outburst against these Hornets. Watching his compete level on defense allows people to see why the Alabama product should secure this final spot.
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 9
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)