What to Watch in OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
That went by fast. The offseason is over. Just like that the Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action for their preseason opener and first game as defending champions.
It was a short summer, every player on the roster has been peppered with questions about the quick turnaround. But there is no longer time for pop quizzes or group discussions. It is simply basketball season once again in Bricktown.
As the Thunder set to open up their 18th season in Oklahoma City, here is what to watch for during their preseason clash with the Charlotte Hornets.
What to Watch
Nikola Topic has been the talk of training camp as one of the few fresh faces on the court this year for an Oklahoma City team that retains 99% of its championship team from a year ago. Topic was in street clothes the entire 2024-25 campaign, nursing a torn ACL as a redshirt rookie he is set to earn his first NBA action on Sunday afternoon. After an eye-popping Summer League session, what does Topic look like around more NBA caliber players on each side? Where is he at as an off-ball player offensively? How does he perform defensively? Does his playmaking truly change how the Thunder half court offense operates?
As is traditional with the preseason, the league does not put out an official injury report. It is still up in the air who will play. However, if Chet Holmgren gets on the floor today, he will be under a microscope with expectations of a leap offensively for the seven-footer. What does he look like playing off the catch?
Brooks Barnhizer had an electrifying summer league. His defensive prowess fits right in with the identity of this team. He will assuredly rack up steals in this contest but has his jump shot changed at all? Mechanically or production.
Oklahoma City also has an open two-way slot with plenty of options in camp to fill it. From Chris Youngblood to Malevy Leons, Jazin Gortman and Zack Austin. Do any of them stand out head-and-shoulders above the rest to grab hold of the coveted two-way contract?
There will be plenty of storylines to watch during this affair
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 5
- Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
- TV: Thunder App
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)