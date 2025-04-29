Where the OKC Thunder Need to Improve for Round 2 of NBA Playoffs
When the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Memphis Grizzlies in sweeping fashion in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, it wasn't much of a surprise. They handled business against an injured Memphis squad and responded to adversity well when they would go down.
That being said, by no means was it a perfect series. There were moments where it did feel like the Thunder would lose, especially in Game 4. Not that the Grizzlies weren't deserving of winning a game in the series, but the Thunder had some extremely rough stretches.
Working out the kinks early in the series is ok, but coming out flat like they did in Game 4 was not a good look. They won and can move on while staying confident, but some of the team's flaws certainly were exposed there.
Below are two areas in which OKC needs to improve heading into Round 2 against either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Denver Nuggets.
Three-point shooting
It doesn't take much to see that the perimeter has been OKC's largest weakness so far in the playoffs. They're shooting 31% through the first series on 166 attempts, far below the 37.4% mark from the regular season. Memphis didn't play bad defense on the three-point line, but there's no reason the number dipped that much.
Denver and LA will punish the Thunder if they aren't knocking down triples. They play with much more physicality on defense and are better rebounders than Memphis, leading to more offensive possessions. Both potential opponents also have better offensive threats, so the more Oklahoma City can capitalize on perimeter looks, the better.
OKC's stars, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, should not be shooting under 30% from the perimeter. There is a higher standard for them when it comes to scoring the ball, specifically from the outside. On the contrary, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Joe have been great from the perimeter. That needs to continue for the Thunder to keep winning.
Gilgeous-Alexander's efficiency
It may not be a team concept, but OKC needs its star to be better. It's not as if he was horrible through their first four games, but Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly seen better four-game stretches during the regular season.
Everyone knows what Gilgeous-Alexander is capable of doing, he simply needs to do it. There is some truth to the fact that he's garnering more defensive attention and physicality, but he's dealt with all of that adversity during last year's playoffs and this year's regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander is more than capable of handling the attention, it just needs to come naturally.
He will come into his own once the games get more intense, which will be the case moving forward. It's been rare to see him struggle from the field like he has and it should be expected that he finds his rhythm next series.