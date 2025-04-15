Which Thunder Bench Guard Can Contribute Most During Playoffs?
Depth becomes increasingly more important on an NBA roster when the playoffs arrive and arguably no team is more well-versed at that than the Oklahoma City Thunder. When it comes to players who can substitute for their two-star backcourt members, the Thunder must be at the top of the list.
There are plenty of names to go down the list for potential contributors in the postseason, but an argument could be made that one, in particular, stands out. Fifth-year sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, who is in the middle of the best season of his career, might just be the offensive difference maker the Thunder need this late in the season.
When Joe is on as a perimeter shooter, there is proven success in favor of Oklahoma City. He shot 40.5% from three during the month of April and even more impressively, shot 45.5% from three during March. He's coming off of 17 and 32-point performances against the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, where he nailed a combined 13 three-pointers.
He is a smooth operator on offense and is generally efficient, both of which are key skills for wings who see the court during the NBA playoffs. Joe isn't a negative defender as well, not making him a liability whatsoever while he's on the court.
Joe isn't the only effective wing the Thunder can throw on the court for production. Alex Caruso is arguably the team's best defender, along with Lu Dort, and has looked solid on the other side of the ball as of late. When Caruso's knocking down shots, he also looks seamless and doesn't present as a liability on the court.
When he's been healthy, Cason Wallace plays a similar role as Caruso. He's a great defender and is still coming into his own on offense. The defensive contributions of Dort, Caruso and Wallace are incredibly important to OKC's success, but no player can shoot from the perimeter like Joe can, outside of Dort.
The two have the best three-point shooting percentage on the team with 41.2%, but Joe is doing it on 6.3 attempts per game compared to Dort's 5.8. The efficiency and volume Joe brings to the table for Oklahoma City from the perimeter is a skill not many have mastered, helping him gain the respect as one of the league's best shooters.
It's challenging to say one player will be more important than the other, especially when they're playing similar roles and minutes per game. That being said, there have never been any doubts as to what the Thunder can do defensively. Everyone helps out on that end and has made for one of the best team defensive units in the NBA. However, shooting has been in question on occasion, making Joe crucial to Oklahoma City's success in the postseason.