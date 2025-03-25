Who is OKC Thunder’s ‘Biggest Flight Risk’ This Summer?
Oklahoma City has undergone many changes over the last five years with plenty of turnover on both the coaching staff and the roster. From the beginning of the rebuild, though, the Thunder’s vision has been clear.
It started with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pairing up with Mark Daigneault. Since, it has grown to the Thunder’s management hitting on a few lottery picks and a handful of late-round picks. Of course, as the roster has rounded out, there have been a few trades and signings, but for the most part, the Thunder’s roster has been home grown. The internal development and choices made by the front office have been a big reason why this team is where they are.
At this point, the rebuild is complete and Oklahoma City is back at the top. It hasn’t just been because of the stars, though. This has been a collective team effort, and the chemistry on the roster is unmatched. Part of that is because of the players that management has filled out the roster with — like Jaylin Williams. Williams has played quality basketball for Oklahoma City, but he’s an anchor in the locker room and a team-first guy that has implemented the culture.
During the Thunder’s rebuild, the only qualm has been that Oklahoma City has too many players and picks to accommodate for. Certainly a good problem to have. In Bleacher Report’s latest article, Williams was listed as Oklahoma City’s potential flight risk this summer — partly because that’s the option to choose from on the roster.
“The Thunder already have all 15 of their players on standard contracts signed through next year,” Eric Pincus wrote. “Only Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams have team options or non-guaranteed salaries.
“Oklahoma City could have as many as three first-round picks this year and may need to create roster space. The Thunder may trade some of those 2025 picks for future first-rounders, but if they need to make room, would they look to move Williams? That's a stretch, as he's a productive bench player.”
There’s certainly a chance that Oklahoma City doesn’t use all three draft picks this upcoming summer. In a window of contention, keeping someone like Williams who is integral to the team’s culture seems more important.
Williams is also a rock solid backup big man, too. In two games started this month, he’s recorded two impressive triple doubles. Oklahoma City is also starting to see a trend of role players accepting team-friendly contracts. Something like that seems right up J-Will’s alley, as he clearly appreciates being part of this team and appears to want to stick around long term.
“The Thunder are the best team in the West and are a serious threat to win this year's title," Pincus wrote. "Bringing back the same group doesn't sound like the worst idea, so Williams figures to still be in Oklahoma City next season.”
