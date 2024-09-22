Who is Thunder's X-Factor Outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in for a big season following an arrival in their 2023-24 NBA campaign. They posted 57 wins and swept the New Orleans Pelicans before their season ended at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.
In the second-round series against the Mavericks, the Thunder struggled offensively. Superstar and MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have the support he had all season. Heading into a new season, this time considered a contender in the league, who will be the x-factor for Oklahoma City outside of Gilgeous-Alexander?
It's hard to imagine the obvious answer isn't one of Chet Holmgren or Jalen Williams. The two members of the 2022 class -- even though Holmgren missed his first season -- were incredible for the Thunder a season ago.
Williams took a real leap in his second season in the league, though it could be Holmgren's turn to make a substantial stride forward. Averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks in his rookie season,
Despite missing his entire first season with an injury, Holmgren appeared in all 82 games last season. He got plenty of experience, helping elevate the Thunder into being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
With Oklahoma City moving on from Josh Giddey, Holmgren will play with the ball in his hands more frequently than he did a season ago. Williams -- and Gilgeous-Alexander for that matter -- will have similar usage and have their regular amount of reps as the primary ballhandler. Holmgren, though, will get to flex his abilities as a unicorn, being a seven-footer capable of playing off the dribble and converting 3-pointers at a strong rate.
In short, Holmgren could be in for more of a leap than Williams, which could leave him as the true "x-factor" outside of Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder this season.
