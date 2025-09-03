Who is the OKC Thunder's Most Valuable Young Asset in a Potential Trade?
The Oklahoma City Thunder boast a talented roster, and after winning an NBA title, it's easy to see why Sam Presti and company elected to bring back nearly the entire team in 2025-26.
Aside from Dillon Jones' departure and a few rookie additions, OKC will have the same team next season as it did for it's title run in 2024-25.
The Thunder won 68 games last year, but even in the midst of a historic regular season, observers and analysts still wondered weather the team would make a move at the trade deadline. Presti and company decided not to make a deal during the season, which obviously worked out well for OKC.
Over the offseason, though, a few other teams in the Western Conference fortified their rosters, which could create a more difficult path back to the NBA Finals for the Thunder.
If the team feels it needs to make a trade before the deadline, Oklahoma City has a handful of young players who could be valueable in trying to acquire a role player. Of course, the Thunder's draft picks and established rotation players are OKC's most valuable assets, but the team likely isn't willing to move on from any of its key players at the moment.
Here are the young players on Oklahoma City's roster who would likely be the most valuable trade assets if the team decided to make a significant change.
Ajay Mitchell
An injury derailed Mitchell's rookie season, but the 2024 second-round pick appeared to be in the midst of earning a more significant spot in the Thunder's rotation before hurting his foot.
The 23-year-old guard played first-quarter minutes in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, and over the summer, averaged 20 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game at the Las Vegas Summer League.
As a rookie, the UC Santa Barbara product averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc. If Mitchell's scoring prowess allows him to crack into the Thunder's rotation this year, the second-year guard could have plenty of suitors on the trade market.
Thomas Sorber
Sorber hasn't played a game with the Thunder yet, but the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 class has the skills to fit well in OKC's rotation.
If the Georgetown product shows flashes early in his career, Oklahoma City could use the rookie big man as a trade asset to land another player. It doesn't seem likely that the Thunder would prefer to trade Sorber so early in his career, but if the return is good enough, Presti and company may be willing to part ways with Sorber.
At Gerogetown, the 6-foot-9 19-year-old with a 7-foot-6 wingspan averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game.
Nikola Topic
Another intriuing player from the 2024 class, Topic hasn't played a regular season game with the Thunder yet, making his OKC debut in the 2025 summer league.
In Las Vegas, Topic averaged 11 points, 7.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, turning in a solid showing in his first action since tearing his ACL prior to the 2024 NBA Draft.
At 6-foot-6, Topic's size, youth and passing ability could be tantalizing for NBA teams if OKC put the former lottery pick on the trade block.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.