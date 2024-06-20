Why It Makes Sense for OKC Thunder to Take Flier on Injured Big Man
Oklahoma City completed step one of its offseason plan on Thursday afternoon, as the team swapped Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. While Giddey’s potential is still promising, the fit was becoming harder to mask. Caruso gives the Thunder a 3-point shooter and an elite defender — it was a clear win-now move for Oklahoma City and a perfect fit on paper.
If that’s all OKC does this offseason, it’s still a win. The team could take it a step farther and do even more, though.
One intriguing and obvious option is adding front court depth through the trade market. Oklahoma City can offer draft ammo and has a handful of smaller contracts to make the money work. An interesting fit at a fairly low cost is Portland big man Robert Williams.
Williams played just six games for the Trail Blazers this season and has missed the majority of the last two years with a nagging knee injury. When healthy, he was a game changing player in Boston. He’s an elite defender and a strong body in the post, and if Oklahoma City can get him for an injury discount, it feels like a low risk, high reward move.
In a Bleacher Report article detailing trades that could shake up draft night, Dan Favale suggested the same move — Robert Williams to Oklahoma City.
“If history is any indication, the Thunder will anger everyone by straddling the middle ground and/or using their cap space to give immediate pay bumps to Isaiah Joe (team option) or, less likely, Aaron Wiggins (team option),” Favale wrote before the Caruso trade. “But their acquisition of Gordon Hayward at the deadline, while ill-fated, is proof the team will take chances to bolster what was just the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.
“Rolling the dice on Williams fits snugly into that motif.”
In 2021, the last healthy season for Williams, he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 73.6% from the floor. Like Caruso, Williams is an elite defender and finally gives the Thunder a bully option in the front court. He’s a pick-and-roll center that can develop into a lob threat.
Oklahoma City has first round picks to offer, and for a rebuilding team like Portland, those picks could carry a good amount of weight.
“He isn't the biggest name (or biggest center), but he injects more strength, athleticism, screening and short- and deep-roll passing and finishing into Oklahoma City's program,” Favale wrote. “His contract (two years, $25.7 million) is a steal even relative to his injuries and ends just as the Thunder have to start grappling with max/supermax paydays for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.”
Adding Williams would complete a perfect offseason for the Thunder. It’s a low risk move that could pay off in a massive way.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.