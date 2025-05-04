Why Oklahoma City Can be Confident Heading into Second-Round Matchup Versus Denver
The Oklahoma City Thunder's second-round opponent in this year's postseason has been set.
The Denver Nuggets, toppling the L.A. Clippers in dominating fashion at home in a series Game 7, ultimately winning 120-101 while mounting a lead as high as 35.
Now having not played basketball in over a week, the Thunder has gathered plenty of rest, meanwhile the Nuggets will have to turn around from their Game 7 to meet a team who curated one of the best regular seasons in NBA history. Former MVP and NBA champion Nikola Jokic is going to be a daunting task with his supporting cast, but Oklahoma City should hold great confidence heading into the series.
Throughout the regular season, the Thunder and Nuggets split its four-game series at two wins apiece, with Oklahoma City winning by 15 in one contest and 24 in the other—the Nuggets claimed a two-point victory as well as a 13-point win to close out the final game of the series back in March. Last season, the Thunder managed a 3-1 advantage over the Nuggets, as Oklahoma City could not get past the second round against the Dallas Mavericks, and Denver could not get past the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Following an extended series, Denver will likely be catching their breath as they turn around to immediately come play in the Paycom Center.
But Oklahoma City, a team that thrives off defensive energy, on- and off-ball disruption, points in transition and much more, this week of rest will be integral for the team to come in refreshed to compete against a talented team that just ground out a tough series against the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers.
And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be ready to compete following a relatively lackluster series in the sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies, He's averaged just above 30 points against the Nuggets this regular season, putting up a 40-point game in one matchup and shooting effectively at nearly 50% from the field.
The Thunder and Oklahoma City as a whole is ready to play basketball again in Bricktown, and both the team and the fans should come prepared heading into the first matchup of the series at 8:30 p.m. on Monday.