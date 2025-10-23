Why Steven Adams Calls Oklahoma City ‘Strangely Magical’
Over the years, Oklahoma City has established a strong relationship between the organization and former players. It’s very evident throughout the season as the Thunder hosts many former players at various games and welcomes them back to the building to applause from the home crowd.
Many players that moved on and went elsewhere still talk very highly about the organization. For a handful of players, they enjoyed some of their best years in Oklahoma City and developed a strong bond with the Thunder community.
One of those special players that the city will always welcome back with cheers is former center Steven Adams — who still has a full mural in downtown Oklahoma City for fans to stop by and see. Adams stuck with the franchise through thick and thin — including Kevin Durant’s departure and the Thunder undergoing some massive changes.
Adams signed a 4-year, $100 million extension in 2016 to remain with the Thunder, but he was a fan favorite long before then. It always felt like Adams fit Oklahoma City on and off the floor, through his personal life and in the community, too. He was a hard-nosed player who gave effort every night and never added any drama to the equation. And that’s probably why he’s still in the NBA and considered such a valuable player now.
He’s older now, 32 years old to be exact, and has bounced around a number of different teams after his time with the Thunder. But each team he has played for has spoken on the value he brought to the team and in the locker room. He has turned into one of the most sought after veterans the league has to offer. And he still has game, too.
As the Thunder kicked off a new season, and welcomed the Houston Rockets into town in a matchup featuring a laundry list of storylines, Adams took the floor as the starting center for the away team. He was welcomed back home to a chorus of applause when his name was announced — as is the case every time he returns. Funny enough, Adams is once again sharing the court with Durant, who didn't quite receive the same warm welcome from the fans in orange and blue.
“It’s just the people, mate,” Adams said when asked what he missed about the Thunder. “Like there is something strangely magical about OKC. It’s always this thing of like ‘Damn, you miss it,’ but then you get here and it’s like there’s really nothing much going on. You know what I mean?
“But then, like, you miss it. And that is — it’s the people that make it really good. I think it’s cause for the city, they’re exceeding expectations and whatnot. People overlook OKC a lot. The city does really well, really, really well.”
Adams spent seven years in Oklahoma City and got to know the community well. He averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9% from the floor. He was an elite pick-and-roll forward for Russell Westbrook and the enforcer at center that the Thunder had always needed.
Signing an extension cemented his case as a Thunder legend, and he will always be in the good graces of the Thunder faithful.
In the season opener, Adams played 34 minutes for the Rockets and totaled four points, 13 rebounds, and three assists. Oklahoma City took home the win, but Adams was reminded just how much love remains for him in the city that drafted him.