Why the OKC Thunder Are So Excited About Ajay Mitchell
After missing Oklahoma City’s first three preseason games with an ankle injury, Ajay Mitchell returned to the court and showed why Oklahoma City is so excited about his future.
Mitchell was a diamond in the rough a season ago as the Thunder spent a second round draft pick on him. It was clear that he had potential to be a contributor early on, but nobody could’ve predicted his role being as large as it was. On a championship team, it’s almost unheard of for a second round rookie to carve out consistent playing time, but that’s exactly what he did. And when he went down with an injury, the Thunder certainly felt it and missed him on the court.
Mark Daigneault praised Mitchell every chance he got, and had extreme trust in him at every turn. The biggest endorsement was the fact that Mitchell received real, legitimate playing time during the NBA Finals. It’s crystal clear that Oklahoma City loves with they have in Mitchell.
“I mean, it was a great experience for me, I think,” Mitchell said. “As a rookie being able to play in the Finals was really huge for me. I think it's a whole other level. And for me it was a great learning experience.
“And I think now it kind of made me want to have more of that. So all I'm focused on is keeping my head down, working hard and helping this team win and do what we have to do to get back there.”
Heading into his second season, the Thunder are expecting big things from Mitchell. Especially after Summer League, where he was so good that he was held out of the last few games.
In his first action of the new season, Mitchell didn’t miss a beat — and everyone was talking about it. Mitchell finished with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while adding three assists and a rebound. He was rock solid on defense, too, adding two steals and a block. He looked smooth and confident, and that’s exactly what this Thunder team needs from him. Someone to take the pressure off of its star guards and operate as a seasoned veteran.
“I think just kind of the game slowing down for me,” Mitchell said. “I think when you go into your first Summer League, it's like everything is really new to you. And then just being more comfortable, knowing the game a lot more.
“And obviously just going out there and competing, knowing that you gotta show that leadership role with the Summer League team. And that's really what I wanted to do.”
The one thing that put a damper on Mitchell’s terrific preseason debut was the fact that he suffered another ankle sprain. Luckily, it doesn't appear to be too serious, and Mitchell shouldn't miss too much time. His summer league stint followed up with a near flawless preseason debut signals the Thunder will need him in the lineup early and often.