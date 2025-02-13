Why the OKC Thunder Should Be Patient With Chet Holmgren’s Offensive Integration
Oklahoma City has cruised through the NBA’s competition en route to a 43-9 overall record with clear command of the Western Conference. Now, the team is fully healthy and looks poised to make a run at a ring.
Back in the summer, the anticipation surrounding the season and the Thunder felt like it was at an all time high. After losing to Dallas as the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, the future was obviously bright. The Thunder’s management identifies the team’s weaknesses, too, and brought in Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso. Those two players have lifted the Thunder’s ceiling and the fit has been seamless.
If felt like another wave of anticipation came when Chet Holmgren returned from injury, though. Oklahoma City was dominant in his absence, but everyone knew this team couldn’t be fully judged until Holmgren returned to the floor. One of the biggest pieces to the Thunder’s success will be found in the team’s ability to play two big men lineups. The early returns of Holmgren and Hartenstein playing together have been positive, but they’ll need more time to gel.
Holmgren’s return has gone according to plan, and the fit in the starting lineup has looked smooth. He has been able to keep his minutes low and rest in back-to-backs. His defense has been stellar, it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat. The weak side roaming and rotations with Hartenstein have been a dream. The offensive side of the floor will take work, though. Holmgren has rust to shake off.
In his first game back, Holmgren added four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He was clearly trying to find his spots on the floor and how to be effective. His minutes are also still low, so hasn’t truly had enough time to settle in. Against the Pelicans, Holmgren started looking more like his pre-injury self. He totaled 12 points and two triples in 25 minutes.
Holmgren will need to shoot at a high clip to ensure floor spacing when he and Hartenstein are playing together. Both big men are good passers and can develop serious chemistry with time, too. Just like Holmgren’s first injury, it took a bit to get his feet under him, and this is no different. His full potential in this lineup will be revealed soon.
Holmgren is already up to speed defensively, recording nine blocks in two games. The offense will follow close behind, but patience will be important.
