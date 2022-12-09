Why the Thunder Should Move Darius Bazley

Thunder forward Darius Bazley has seemingly fallen out of Oklahoma City’s rotation in the final year of his rookie deal and the front office could have the incentive to trade the athletic big man.

Nearing the end of his rookie deal, Darius Bazley isn’t getting much playing time in Oklahoma City these days. After spending his first three seasons going through what can be described as a trial-and-error process on the court in an attempt to develop his game, the former first-round pick has played just 280 minutes through 25 games.

Bazley likely isn’t getting any playing time because he just hasn’t taken any tangible, meaningful steps forward with his offensive game. Sure, he’s added muscle, looks bigger, and is defending better as a result, but he still shows the same issues as he did in his rookie season. The 6-foot-9 forward struggles to make shots, and make decisions and just isn’t able to handle the ball the way the Thunder would probably like.

Since drafting the bouncy prospect, Oklahoma City has acquired several sizeable forward, or centers, that play the same position as Bazley and arguably have more all-around skill. That list includes Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Not to mention, the Thunder also have a few center and “small-ball” center projects brewing in the G League.

This begs the question, “Why don’t the Thunder trade Bazley?” After all, if the Thunder aren’t going to give him consistent minutes and allow him to continue to work through his ups and downs, what is the point of keeping him on the roster?

This year, the 6-foot-9 athlete is set to make 4.3 million and then will become a restricted free agent in the offseason. NBA teams around the league looking to take a flier on Bazley will have a chance to sign him to a four-year contract. Oklahoma City will have the right to match in the event that Bazley convinces General Manager Sam Presti to do so.

But given the lack of minutes this year and the lack of offensive development over the course of three-plus seasons, Presti might already be looking to move on. Doing so would allow the Thunder to seek a small return via the trade market for the 22-year-old.

Trading Bazley could realistically net at least a second-round draft pick or result in the Thunder not taking any players or salary back or a mixture of both. Or the front office could decide to package their mercurial project with other assets in an attempt to land a better prospect or player.

Whatever might happen, it seems that a deal involving Bazley before the trade deadline makes the most sense. It would allow the Thunder to cut a potential and likely loss and pivot in a different direction, one that allows the franchise to maximize development and opportunities during their rebuild.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.