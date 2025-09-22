Why Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Needs to Crack OKC's Rotation in Year One
There aren't many questions surrounding the Oklahoma City Thunder's roster heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
After winning 68 regular season games in 2024-25 and beating out the Indiana Pacers to claim OKC's first NBA title, the Thunder return most of last year's roster and should be in for another impressive showing.
Aside from Dillon Jones, who was traded to the Washington Wizards over the offseason, Sam Presti kept the team's 2024-25 roster in tact, which should make Oklahoma City a threat to win another championship.
After winning a title, there is little incentive for OKC to make sweeping changes to the team's rotation, but with former lottery pick Nikola Topic fully healthy for the first time since being drafted in 2024, Mark Daigneault and company will likely try to incorporate the rookie guard into OKC's lineup.
Topic is a good passer who turned in a strong performance overseas before the draft, and looked solid during his NBA Summer League debut in July.
A torn ACL held Topic out of the 2024-25 campaign, but this season, the 6-foot-6 guard will be available for OKC. On a talented roster and a team with championship aspirations, though, Topic will have to fight for consistent minutes on the floor.
Alongside the Serbian guard, the Thunder will likely attempt to find more minutes for fellow 2024 draft pick Ajay Mitchell, who impressed during his rookie season before suffering a toe injury.
Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could all be obstacles for Topic earning a regular spot in OKC's rotation. Wallace, Wiggins, Joe and even Mitchell to some extent, have already proved their value for the Thunder, and should have spots in Oklahoma City's rotation.
Topic, though, will have to prove that he deserves minutes instead of the aforementioned players to crack the Thunder's rotation.
If Topic can't get onto the court much as a rookie, there is a chance that Presti and company elect to trade the former No. 12 overall pick. Jones, another former first round selection, was traded after just one season, and the Thunder have multiple picks in the first round of the upcoming draft.
With a handful of talented guards in the 2026 NBA Draft class, Oklahoma City may find a player to replace Topic's role if the 20-year-old doesn't show enough encouraging flashes in 2025-26.
During a long regular season, though, Topic should get plenty of opportunities to showcase his talents.
