OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets have made it to the second ever NBA Cup Vegas trip. The semi-final round of the artist formerly known as the In-Season Tournament. A win tonight would push the Thunder or Rockets into the NBA Cup championship, in attempts of being named the second ever in-season tournament champions, playing in an 83rd game.
The loser of this clash will have to a short break before its next scheduled game, which is Thursday for both sides.
Oklahoma City and Houston tangoed five games ago, with the Rockets pulling off a narrow victory at home. The Thunder have not lost since that date, riding a four game winning streak. Houston is on a two-game winning streak.
A battle of the league's two best defenses and top two squads in the Western Conference, should bare out the competitive contest the league longs for.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point favorites against the Rockets, and the total over/under is 213 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Pklahoma City Thunder have to find a source of offense from anyone other than Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Rockets defense is tough to penetrate and stagnante offense from the Thunder's bench unit could make this an uphill battle.
Houston rarely turns the ball over, one of the best squads in the league at protecting the rock with the fewest passes per game in the NBA. The Rockets took care of the ball against the havoic causing Thunder defense in its last battle, which was a key to victory for them. The Thunder have to be oppuritnities when those seldom turnovers come. Equally, Oklahoma City has to avoid turnovers without its lopsided margin to fall back on.
If the Thunder can start hot from beyond the arc, Houston does not have the trusted scorers to get them back in the game.
Sengun is the straw that stirs the drink for the Rockets offense, the Thunder swarming him and making him uncomfortable - without fouling the big fellas - could prove disastrous for Houston.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (19-5) vs. Houston Rockets (17-8)
INJURIES
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Adam Flagler (Fourth Metatarsal) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (Back) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
Houston Rockets:
Dillon Brooks (Illness) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
T-Mobile Center - Las Vegas, NV
FINAL WORD:
The Winner of this game will play its 83rd contest of the season on Tuesday, against the winner of the Eastern Conference semi-final between the Milwuakee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. The loser will have off days until its next scheduled game. For the Thunder, with a loss they would not play again until Thursday.
