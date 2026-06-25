Aday Mara Excited to Join OKC Thunder Following 2026 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City selected Michigan big man Aday Mara with the No. 12 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He was the best value on the board; many mocked Mara into the top ten of the draft before leaving him as the best available for the Thunder at their selection via the L.A. Clippers.

While many are left wondering what Mara's role is for Oklahoma City and how he impacts the Thunder's roster, the incoming rookie is just excited to get started in Bricktown. Playing for a genuine title contender and a team that will be a popular pick to win the NBA Championship this season.

"That's exciting. Obviously, after winning the Championship with Michigan, you want more. So it's great to be in a contender team like OKC. But excited. Excited to be there to start working and help the team as much as I can," Mara explained post-draft.

Coming off a championship with the University of Michigan, Mara understands what it takes to win at a high level. The hunger to get back to a championship stage, the understanding of the adversity it takes to survive to that point are all huge benefits to this selection.

"Well, first of all, I'm super happy to be in this organization. If they are there, it's because of something, because something they did do something well. So I'm excited to get there and adjust to the league, to practices, to life, NBA life," Mara detailed moments after being selected. "But I think it's going to be great playing against top players every day. That's going to help me a lot. So I can't wait to get there tomorrow and just meet everyone."

Tuesday was not just a special day for Mara to join the NBA, even arriving at a contender like Oklahoma City, but he also became the highest drafted player from Spain since Ricky Rubio.

"It means a lot. It's an honor to represent my country. Obviously, you get into a list with really good names, I'm happy for that, too. I think it's great for Spanish basketball. I'm just super happy that I got to the list of being with those players and getting drafted high," Mara said. "Obviously, it's important, but I don't think it's how high you can go or not. It's just the team, the program, so that's why I'm really excited to be with OKC because I think it's a great program. But yeah, I'm happy."

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be looking forward to what Mara can provide both as a rookie but also taking a full-scale view of the big man in an attempt to future proof the roster.