OKC Thunder Announce Preseason Schedule, Return to Tulsa

The month of August is the only time in the NBA where the calendar slows down. Teams and players alike are on vacation and very little news trickles out around the association. The months lone saving grace is the NBA schedule release which gives players, teams, media and fans alike a chance to map out the upcoming campaign.

The NBA will announce the regular season slate throughout the week. Prior to that, the Oklahoma City Thunder revealed its 2026 preseason schedule.

During this preseason slate, the Oklahoma City Thunder will return to Tulsa, Ok. after a year off of making its annual trip up north. The Thunder start the preseason by going to play inside the BOK center on the front end of a back-to-back set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. It is unclear who all will play for the Bricktown Ballers but the Pelicans squad is headlined by young guard Jeremiah Fears who played his college ball at the University of Oklahoma. A nice treat for the Tulsa faithful heading out to this exhibition contest. A much better matchup than the last one the Thunder put on up north when taking on the New Zealand Breakers.

Oct. 7 the Thunder play its first game inside the Paycom Center as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks including former Oklahoma City forward Ousmane Dieng.

The first true road trip for the Thunder comes on Oct. 12 when the team jets off to Atlanta and matches up with the Hawks where former fan favorites Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins now play after being traded out of Oklahoma City this offseason.

The team take on the indiana Pacers on Oct. 13 inside the Paycom Center in the second back-to-back of the preseason schedule. Again, it remains unclear who all will play in this preseason Finals Rematch from 2025.

The Thunder close the preseason slate on Oct. 15 against the Houston Rockets on the wrong side of the Red River.

OKC Thunder 2026 Preseason Schedule

Oct. 6: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Tulsa, OK., BOK Center, 7:00 PM CT

Oct. 7: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City, OK., Paycom Center, 7:00 PM CT

Oct. 12: @ Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta, GA., State Farm Arena, 6:00 PM CT

Oct. 13: vs. Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City, OK., Paycom Center, 7:00 PM CT

Oct. 15: @ Houston Rockets, Houston, TX., Toyota Center, 7:30 PM CT

Following the 2025-26 regular season, the Fanduel Sports Network shut down due to bankruptcy leaving MLB and NBA teams looking for new homes. Some have elected to broadcast their games over the air locally for free. Others have launched their own in-house digital networks. Some have done a combination of the two. The Oklahoam City Thunder have not announced its broadcast plans for the 2026-27 campaign at this time. According to the Thunder press release announcing their preseason schedule the team said the broadcast plans for the Thunder’s preseason games will be announced at a later date.

According to the Thunder's preseason press release, Tickets for preseason games will go on sale on a to-be-determined date in September, after the release of the 2026-27 regular-season schedule. Fans interested in partial plans, group nights, and suite rentals for the regular season can inquire at 405-208-HOOP or visit okcthunder.com.