Chet Holmgren's Dominance Highlights OKC Thunder's Game 1 Win Over Lakers

The Thunder takes an early lead in round two.

Oklahoma City took care of business on Tuesday night, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1. It might not have been the prettiest night for the defending champs, but in the postseason, all that matters is that you end with a win.

OKC shot the ball efficiently on Tuesday night as they shot 49% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc. A win is always a good way to start the series, and the Thunder will be looking to capitalize on this game as the season progresses.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s Game 1 win over the Lakers.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Chet Holmgren opened the series the right way

The Oklahoma City big man came out of the gate hot, leading OKC to an early lead. Holmgren had 18 points in the first half to lead the whole game in scoring and helping the Thunder get out to a 61-53 lead. He didn’t just rule the paint either, as Holmgren hit both of the threes he took in the first half.

The big man would end the game with 24 points and 12 rebounds, securing a double-double. The Lakers also got their first look at his defensive presence, with Holmgren ending the game with three blocks.

OKC’s star big man needed to make a statement in the series debut, and Holmgren has shown that he means business in round two.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. An up-and-down night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The man tasked with leading the Thunder in these playoffs did not have his best night. The Thunder guard still produced on the offensive end as he had 18 points on 53.3% shooting, but taking care of the ball was not his forte on Tuesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander had seven turnovers entering the fourth quarter, as he didn’t seem like himself. These turnovers ultimately did not lead to a Thunder loss, but a careless night like this might not end the same next time.

There should still be no doubt that Gilgeous-Alexander has what it takes to lead the Thunder throughout the toughest time of the year, but another night like Tuesday might give OKC its first loss of the postseason.

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. An electric fourth quarter from Jared McCain

Oklahoma City was still in a battle as the fourth quarter began, and they needed a spark to truly pull away. Luckily, Jarred McCain checked into the game. The young guard got to work quickly, nailing three threes to let OKC jump out to a true lead and keep it for the rest of the game.

It was exactly what OKC needed in the moment and allowed the Thunder to grab Game 1 with ease. If McCain can come in clutch like this in the future, this series should have no issue going in the Thunder’s favor.